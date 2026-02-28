Left Menu

Mass Protests in Greece Demand Justice for Train Crash Victims

Tens of thousands rallied across Greece demanding justice on the anniversary of the country's deadliest train crash. Protesters blame state failings and demand political accountability. A trial is set for March 23, involving various charges. Demonstrations highlight calls for reforms and accountability, with previous safety lapses under scrutiny.

  • Country:
  • Greece

Tens of thousands of Greeks gathered in Athens and other cities on Saturday, marking the anniversary of the 2023 train crash, the country's deadliest rail disaster. The crowd demanded justice, with a criminal trial slated to begin next month.

Transport was severely disrupted as trains and ferries halted, and urban transport workers left their jobs to join the protests. Demonstrators laid flowers and held banners outside parliament, where the names of the 57 victims, mostly students, were spray-painted on the ground.

The crash at Tempi, central Greece, has become emblematic of state failings, highlighting safety lapses and neglect. The incident has fueled public mistrust of politicians and calls for justice as dozens face trial for charges including negligent manslaughter.

