Luxury Lamborghini Revs Controversy After VIP Road Crash

A Lamborghini Revuelto involved in a road crash causing injuries to six people was released from police custody. The car was retrieved after a court's permission with strict conditions attached. The incident spurred public outrage, and debates around accountability continue as investigations unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:17 IST
A Lamborghini Revuelto, involved in a notorious road crash that injured six people earlier this month, was released from police custody against a security bond of Rs 8.30 crore, a government advocate confirmed. The luxury car was returned to its owner late Friday after a court's approval, under stringent conditions.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Suraj Mishra ordered the release, ensuring the car couldn't be sold, altered, or transferred. The owner, Shivam Mishra, son of businessman KK Mishra, must present the vehicle to the court when required. District Government Counsel Dileep Awasthi reiterated the imposed conditions in a statement.

The incident on Kanpur's VIP Road spurred public anger and a thorough investigation, due to conflicting claims about the driver. Police allege it was Shivam Mishra, a claim challenged by the defense. Further, injured biker Vishal Tripathi voiced grievances about his motorcycle remaining in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

