New SH5/SH28 Roundabout Opens Early, Targets Crash Hotspot

A newly completed $6 million roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 5 and State Highway 28–Harwoods Road east of Tīrau has opened to traffic weeks ahead of schedule, marking a major safety upgrade on one of the central North Island’s busiest regional corridors.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the three-leg roundabout replaces a high-risk intersection that has long been associated with serious crashes.

“Between 2014 and 2024, 18 people lost their lives and 64 others were seriously injured on this stretch of highway,” Mr Bishop said. “That is far too many families affected by preventable crashes. This new roundabout is designed to significantly reduce the likelihood and severity of those collisions.”

Turning a High-Risk Intersection into a Safer Network Link

The SH5/SH28 junction sits on a strategic freight and tourism route connecting Waikato and the Bay of Plenty, carrying a diverse mix of heavy trucks, agricultural machinery, commuter traffic, and holidaymakers travelling to Rotorua and beyond.

Roundabouts are internationally recognised as one of the most effective intersection safety treatments. By reducing vehicle speeds and eliminating high-speed right-angle and head-on crashes, they can cut fatal and serious injury crashes by up to 70–80 percent compared to traditional priority-controlled intersections.

The new roundabout incorporates improved sightlines, upgraded lighting, enhanced signage, and safer turning paths for heavy vehicles — an important feature on a corridor heavily used by freight operators and agricultural traffic.

Traffic began flowing through the roundabout today, with temporary speed restrictions lifted following completion of final works.

Part of a Wider SH5 Safety Transformation

The project is one of several targeted safety upgrades being delivered along SH5 between Tīrau and Tārukenga Marae Road on the Rotorua side of the Mamaku Range.

Other improvements include:

A newly constructed right-turn bay at Waimakariri Road.

Road widening to enable the installation of wide centrelines, proven to significantly reduce head-on crashes.

Completion of the first widened section east of Whites Road, with further extension planned as funding allows.

Rebuilding of a section of SH28–Whites Road south of the SH5 intersection.

A new asphalt surface planned for the SH5/SH28–Whites Road intersection.

Funding has also been allocated to complete the design of a similar roundabout at the SH5/SH28–Whites Road intersection. While construction funding has yet to be confirmed, completing the design phase means the project can move quickly once funding becomes available.

Delivered on Budget, Ahead of Schedule

Construction began in August last year and was completed on budget and several weeks earlier than planned — a milestone Mr Bishop said reflects strong coordination between NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), contractors, and local stakeholders.

“I want to acknowledge the advocacy of local MP Tim van de Molen and community leaders who have consistently pushed for improvements to this corridor,” Mr Bishop said.

Supporting Regional Growth and Freight Reliability

SH5 is a critical economic artery linking forestry, agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism hubs across the central North Island. Improving safety and traffic flow on the route not only reduces crash risk but also enhances freight reliability and travel time consistency.

“Delivering practical safety improvements like this roundabout helps save lives while ensuring the state highway network continues to support regional growth, tourism, and strong freight connections,” Mr Bishop said.

With traffic now moving through the upgraded intersection, the roundabout represents a significant step in reshaping one of the region’s most dangerous corridors into a safer, more resilient transport link.