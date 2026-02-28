Tragic Late-Night Motorcycle Crash Claims Three Lives in Karamana

In a tragic incident, three young men lost their lives in the early hours of Saturday when their motorcycle crashed in Karamana. The victims, identified as Pranav and Sajin from Neyyattinkara and Hrithik from another state, were reportedly employees of a local restaurant.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1:30 am as they were returning home from work. The speeding motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in a collision with a footpath and two parked motorcycles along the roadside.

The injured riders were promptly taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to severe head injuries. It is suspected that they were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident. A police investigation is underway, and the bodies will be released to their families after the postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)