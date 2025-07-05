Aion-Tech's Strategic Step: Jagrit Gandotra Appointed Chief Business Officer

Aion-Tech Solutions, a prominent player in enterprise sales technology, has announced Jagrit Gandotra's promotion to Chief Business Officer - Global Sales. With close to two decades in the SaaS and enterprise solutions sector, his elevation coincides with the company's phase of rapid expansion and reorientation.

In his new role, Gandotra will deepen Aion-Tech's strategic partnerships, sustaining its status as the top partner for Tableau and Alteryx for the third year. He plans to enhance the company's strategic focus, including an expansion into the UAE, embedding sustainability KPIs and advancing hybrid customer engagement models.

Gandotra's leadership is characterized by a focus on empathetic practices and consultative sales, promoting a culture of trust and inclusion. His initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as remote work adaptability and wellness programs, underscore his human-centric leadership. Gandotra's strategic shifts are setting a transformative path for Aion-Tech's sustainable and ethical global growth.

