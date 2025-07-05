Left Menu

Whiteland Corporation Unveils Luxurious Westin Residences in Gurugram

Whiteland Corporation has awarded Rs 2,000 crore contracts to Ahluwalia and Kalpataru for a 20-acre housing project in Gurugram. This luxury development on Dwarka Expressway includes Westin Residences and features around 1,700 apartments, selling from Rs 6.5 crore each. The total investment is around Rs 5,500-6,000 crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:57 IST
Whiteland Corporation Unveils Luxurious Westin Residences in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developer Whiteland Corporation has announced that it has awarded construction contracts totaling Rs 2,000 crore to Ahluwalia Contracts and Kalpataru Projects for a significant housing project in Gurugram.

The project, which is located on a 20-acre site along the Dwarka Expressway, will comprise roughly 1,700 luxury apartments. In its first phase, the company has launched approximately 1,400 units for sale, with prices beginning at Rs 6.5 crore each.

The developer has partnered with Marriott International to introduce the Westin Residences brand to Gurugram, with an overall investment of around Rs 5,500-6,000 crore. Company founder Navdeep Sardana highlighted strong demand for luxury homes in major cities, including Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025