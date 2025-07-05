Whiteland Corporation Unveils Luxurious Westin Residences in Gurugram

Real estate developer Whiteland Corporation has announced that it has awarded construction contracts totaling Rs 2,000 crore to Ahluwalia Contracts and Kalpataru Projects for a significant housing project in Gurugram.

The project, which is located on a 20-acre site along the Dwarka Expressway, will comprise roughly 1,700 luxury apartments. In its first phase, the company has launched approximately 1,400 units for sale, with prices beginning at Rs 6.5 crore each.

The developer has partnered with Marriott International to introduce the Westin Residences brand to Gurugram, with an overall investment of around Rs 5,500-6,000 crore. Company founder Navdeep Sardana highlighted strong demand for luxury homes in major cities, including Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)