MBB Airport: Leading Northeast with Top-Notch Customer Satisfaction

The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Northeast India has claimed the top position in its region, ranking 15th nationally among 62 airports in the 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey. This achievement was announced during an airport advisory committee meeting chaired by MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

Airport director KC Meena highlighted the introduction of the Inline Baggage Handling System (ILHBS) in March, significantly enhancing the efficiency of baggage screening and passenger movement. Plans to introduce a child care room for mothers and infants were also discussed.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the ongoing development of Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district, aiming to strengthen regional air connectivity, promote tourism, and boost economic growth in Tripura and the Northeast region. Key officials, including the West Tripura district magistrate, were in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)