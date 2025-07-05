Left Menu

MBB Airport: Leading Northeast with Top-Notch Customer Satisfaction

The MBB Airport in Northeast India has excelled in the 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey, ranking 15th nationwide. Key improvements like the Inline Baggage Handling System and upcoming child care facilities are noted, along with updates on regional development of Kailashahar Airport to boost connectivity and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:53 IST
The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Northeast India has claimed the top position in its region, ranking 15th nationally among 62 airports in the 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey. This achievement was announced during an airport advisory committee meeting chaired by MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

Airport director KC Meena highlighted the introduction of the Inline Baggage Handling System (ILHBS) in March, significantly enhancing the efficiency of baggage screening and passenger movement. Plans to introduce a child care room for mothers and infants were also discussed.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the ongoing development of Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district, aiming to strengthen regional air connectivity, promote tourism, and boost economic growth in Tripura and the Northeast region. Key officials, including the West Tripura district magistrate, were in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

