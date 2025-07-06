Nitin Gadkari Drives India's Transport Revolution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has rolled out a futuristic blueprint for transforming India's mass mobility landscape. This ambitious plan features electric rapid transport systems, hyperloop technologies for urban use, and cable railways for challenging terrains.

In a recent discussion with PTI, Gadkari highlighted a significant transition in India's transport sector, encompassing initiatives like tree banks, mobile driving tests, and the imminent rollout of flex-fuel vehicles by major automakers.

Efforts to improve connectivity include upgrading 25,000 km of highways to four lanes and boosting road construction rates. 'We're on the brink of a mobility revolution,' Gadkari assured, promising developments from bustling metropolises to remote rural areas.

