Nitin Gadkari Drives India's Transport Revolution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils a comprehensive plan for India's transport sector, promising revolutionary initiatives like electric rapid transport, hyperloop systems, and upgraded highways. With a focus on reducing emissions and boosting the economy, the government aims for enhanced connectivity across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:25 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has rolled out a futuristic blueprint for transforming India's mass mobility landscape. This ambitious plan features electric rapid transport systems, hyperloop technologies for urban use, and cable railways for challenging terrains.

In a recent discussion with PTI, Gadkari highlighted a significant transition in India's transport sector, encompassing initiatives like tree banks, mobile driving tests, and the imminent rollout of flex-fuel vehicles by major automakers.

Efforts to improve connectivity include upgrading 25,000 km of highways to four lanes and boosting road construction rates. 'We're on the brink of a mobility revolution,' Gadkari assured, promising developments from bustling metropolises to remote rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

