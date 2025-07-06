Left Menu

Hindustan Copper's Ambitious Expansion: New Plant to Triple Production

Hindustan Copper Ltd plans to boost its ore production capacity by building a new Rs 400-crore concentrator plant in Malanjkhand, Madhya Pradesh. The plant, slated for completion in the next two to three years, is part of a strategy to scale up production to 12.2 MTPA by 2030.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is set to significantly increase its production capacity with the construction of a new Rs 400-crore concentrator plant in Malanjkhand, Madhya Pradesh. The state-run enterprise aims to triple its ore production capacity to 12.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030-31, according to company officials.

The proposed facility will process up to 3 MTPA of ore, separating valuable minerals from waste rock, and is expected to begin construction next year. This expansion plan includes another plant in Jharkhand, showcasing Hindustan Copper's commitment to robust growth. Mecon, a state consultancy firm, is preparing the tender documents and technical designs for the new installations.

Currently operating the Malanjkhand, Khetri, and Ghatsila mines, Hindustan Copper posted its highest-ever revenue of Rs 2,070.97 crore for FY 2024-25, with profit after tax rising by 42%. The firm remains dedicated to enhancing copper ore mining and concentrating activities, aiming for better profitability in an evolving market.

