SOTC Travel Aims for Double-Digit Growth with Regional Expansion

Vishal Suri, Managing Director & CEO of SOTC Travel, announced the company's aim for double-digit growth, emphasizing an expansion strategy focused on regional India. With increasing interests in pilgrimage and wellness tourism, the company plans to boost its digital and physical presence and partnerships to meet emerging travel demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
SOTC Travel is aiming for significant growth by the end of the financial year in March, focusing on expanding its presence in regional India. According to Managing Director & CEO Vishal Suri, the company is set to achieve double-digit growth through strategic regional expansion and an emphasis on digital and physical platforms.

In a recent interview, Suri highlighted the rise in pilgrimage tourism, particularly towards the 12 Jyotirlingas, driven by the Shravan season. He also noted a trend towards wellness tourism, with increased demand for retreats in Kerala, Goa, Gokarna, and Rishikesh offering yoga and Ayurveda experiences.

The company is investing in partnerships, technology, and service improvements to meet the new travel preferences of Indians, including cruises and 'seacations.' A subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India), SOTC Travel seeks to capitalize on the surge in traveling among couples, millennials, and professionals.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

