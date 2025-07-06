SOTC Travel Aims for Double-Digit Growth with Regional Expansion

SOTC Travel is aiming for significant growth by the end of the financial year in March, focusing on expanding its presence in regional India. According to Managing Director & CEO Vishal Suri, the company is set to achieve double-digit growth through strategic regional expansion and an emphasis on digital and physical platforms.

In a recent interview, Suri highlighted the rise in pilgrimage tourism, particularly towards the 12 Jyotirlingas, driven by the Shravan season. He also noted a trend towards wellness tourism, with increased demand for retreats in Kerala, Goa, Gokarna, and Rishikesh offering yoga and Ayurveda experiences.

The company is investing in partnerships, technology, and service improvements to meet the new travel preferences of Indians, including cruises and 'seacations.' A subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India), SOTC Travel seeks to capitalize on the surge in traveling among couples, millennials, and professionals.

