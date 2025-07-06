Congress Criticizes World Bank Report on India's Poverty Inequality: Calls for Urgent Reforms
The Congress on Sunday voiced strong concerns over a recent World Bank report, saying poverty and inequality remain notably high in India. They called on the government to implement GST reforms and end corporate favoritism to address these issues.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, expressed skepticism over the Modi government's interpretation of the World Bank's data, which they claim portrays India as one of the world's most equal societies. He emphasized key concerns from the World Bank's April report, particularly highlighting wage disparity and the potential underestimation of consumption inequality.
Ramesh urged reforms in social welfare systems like MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act while criticizing the government's data management and lack of transparency. He stressed the need for immediate policy action, including tax reforms and increased social welfare measures, to combat entrenched inequality.
