Left Menu

Congress Criticizes World Bank Report on India's Poverty Inequality: Calls for Urgent Reforms

The Congress criticized a World Bank report highlighting ongoing poverty and inequality issues in India. It urged the Indian government to adopt GST reforms, enhance social welfare schemes, and end corporate favoritism. Congress emphasized the critical need for updated poverty measures and transparency in government data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:02 IST
Congress Criticizes World Bank Report on India's Poverty Inequality: Calls for Urgent Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday voiced strong concerns over a recent World Bank report, saying poverty and inequality remain notably high in India. They called on the government to implement GST reforms and end corporate favoritism to address these issues.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, expressed skepticism over the Modi government's interpretation of the World Bank's data, which they claim portrays India as one of the world's most equal societies. He emphasized key concerns from the World Bank's April report, particularly highlighting wage disparity and the potential underestimation of consumption inequality.

Ramesh urged reforms in social welfare systems like MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act while criticizing the government's data management and lack of transparency. He stressed the need for immediate policy action, including tax reforms and increased social welfare measures, to combat entrenched inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025