India: Poised for Economic Supremacy

India has ascended to the position of the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan with an economy size of USD 4.18 trillion. As the fastest-growing major economy, India is on track to leapfrog Germany to become the third-largest by 2030.

In the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, India's real GDP witnessed a significant increase of 8.2 percent, reflecting a robust domestic drive, especially in private consumption. International agencies have shared optimistic projections, foreseeing continued growth in the coming years.

The Indian government's ambition to achieve high middle-income status by 2047 is backed by sustained economic growth, wide-reaching structural reforms, and ongoing social progress. Inflation remains low, unemployment is decreasing, and export performance is improving, solidifying India's burgeoning economic stature.