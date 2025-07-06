Left Menu

IndiGo Spreads Its Wings: Connecting India to Europe and Beyond

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is enhancing its international footprint with direct routes to Europe, including Amsterdam and Manchester. CEO Pieter Elbers highlights the strategic significance of the Amsterdam route in connecting with Europe and North America, as part of a broader shift in the airline's product and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

IndiGo is strategically expanding its global network, with new routes to Manchester and Amsterdam marking a significant foray into the European market. CEO Pieter Elbers emphasizes the importance of Amsterdam as a key hub for connecting with Europe and North America.

The airline, holding a domestic market share of 64%, is set for an ambitious global expansion. IndiGo plans to add 10 new international destinations by the fiscal year ending March 2026, including cities like London, Copenhagen, and Athens.

To support its long-haul flights, IndiGo is damp leasing six wide-body Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways and intends to introduce A321 XLR planes. These steps are integral in expanding its reach and optimizing its services for both Indian and international travelers.

