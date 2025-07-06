Tragic Blast at Firecracker Factory Claims Life; Injures Five
A fatal explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Keelathayilpatti village resulted in one death and injuries to five others. A factory foreman has been arrested in connection with the incident, believed to have been caused by chemical friction during production.
An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near here claimed the life of a worker and left five others injured on Sunday, authorities reported.
The deadly blast, suspected to have been caused by chemical friction during the production process, occurred in Keelathayilpatti village, according to police sources.
A factory foreman has been taken into custody as part of the investigation, while the injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
