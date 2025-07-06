Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Firecracker Factory Claims Life; Injures Five

A fatal explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Keelathayilpatti village resulted in one death and injuries to five others. A factory foreman has been arrested in connection with the incident, believed to have been caused by chemical friction during production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:45 IST
Tragic Blast at Firecracker Factory Claims Life; Injures Five
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near here claimed the life of a worker and left five others injured on Sunday, authorities reported.

The deadly blast, suspected to have been caused by chemical friction during the production process, occurred in Keelathayilpatti village, according to police sources.

A factory foreman has been taken into custody as part of the investigation, while the injured have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025