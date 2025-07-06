Grounded No More: Thai Lion Air's Rocky Kolkata Departure

A Thai Lion Air aircraft, previously grounded at Kolkata airport due to technical difficulties, successfully departed for Bangkok on Sunday morning, as confirmed by Airports Authority of India officials.

The rescheduled flight, which originally faced delays on Saturday, eventually took off at 6:17 am with 96 passengers. However, 40 of the original ticket holders did not partake in this rescheduled journey.

The disruption occurred when the Boeing 737-800, scheduled for a 2:35 am departure to Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport, returned to the parking bay due to unresolved technical issues. Consequently, passengers were provided hotel accommodations during the delay.

