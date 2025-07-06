Grounded No More: Thai Lion Air's Rocky Kolkata Departure
A Thai Lion Air flight experienced a disruption at Kolkata airport due to technical issues, originally scheduled for departure at 2:35 am. After one day's delay, with 96 passengers on board, the aircraft finally took off for Bangkok. Forty passengers chose not to board the rescheduled flight.
- Country:
- India
A Thai Lion Air aircraft, previously grounded at Kolkata airport due to technical difficulties, successfully departed for Bangkok on Sunday morning, as confirmed by Airports Authority of India officials.
The rescheduled flight, which originally faced delays on Saturday, eventually took off at 6:17 am with 96 passengers. However, 40 of the original ticket holders did not partake in this rescheduled journey.
The disruption occurred when the Boeing 737-800, scheduled for a 2:35 am departure to Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport, returned to the parking bay due to unresolved technical issues. Consequently, passengers were provided hotel accommodations during the delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IndiGo Flight Delayed: 140 Passengers on Board Amid Technical Glitch
Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals
Air India Flight Delayed Due to Unusual 'Hay' Encounter
Indian Market in Focus as Bangkok Fertility Clinic Expands
Savoring Tradition: Chef Nazrul Molla's Culinary Symphony at Charcoal Bangkok