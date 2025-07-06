Left Menu

Grounded No More: Thai Lion Air's Rocky Kolkata Departure

A Thai Lion Air flight experienced a disruption at Kolkata airport due to technical issues, originally scheduled for departure at 2:35 am. After one day's delay, with 96 passengers on board, the aircraft finally took off for Bangkok. Forty passengers chose not to board the rescheduled flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:51 IST
Grounded No More: Thai Lion Air's Rocky Kolkata Departure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Thai Lion Air aircraft, previously grounded at Kolkata airport due to technical difficulties, successfully departed for Bangkok on Sunday morning, as confirmed by Airports Authority of India officials.

The rescheduled flight, which originally faced delays on Saturday, eventually took off at 6:17 am with 96 passengers. However, 40 of the original ticket holders did not partake in this rescheduled journey.

The disruption occurred when the Boeing 737-800, scheduled for a 2:35 am departure to Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport, returned to the parking bay due to unresolved technical issues. Consequently, passengers were provided hotel accommodations during the delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025