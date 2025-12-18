India and Oman Seal Historic CEPA, Boosting Trade and Professional Mobility

In a landmark move, India and Oman have inked a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at bolstering trade and professional mobility between the two nations. Signed in Muscat, the agreement grants India duty-free access to 98% of its exports to Oman, including textiles, agri-products, and leather goods.

In exchange, India will reduce tariffs on Omanese exports such as dates, marbles, and petrochemical items. Significantly, the pact enhances opportunities for Indian professionals by offering improved mobility and entry conditions across key sectors such as accountancy, architecture, and medical services.

This is India's second trade agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council member, following a pact with the UAE. The CEPA reflects India's strategy to strengthen ties with economically significant but non-competing countries, enhancing trade and providing fresh avenues for Indian enterprises in the Middle East.

