Tragedy in Anantnag: Fatal Leopard Attack Sparks Panic

A five-year-old girl was tragically killed by a leopard in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has caused widespread panic among locals. PDP leader Iltija Mufti met with the victim's family and highlighted the growing issue of human-animal conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, where a five-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard. The attack occurred in the Srigufwara area on Wednesday night, causing distress among residents.

According to officials, the leopard pounced on the unsuspecting child near her home, dragging her into nearby bushes. Despite prompt searches by police and rescue teams, the child's body was discovered later, leaving the community in deep sorrow.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti visited the bereaved family, offering condolences. Mufti cited this tragic event as a stark reminder of the increasingly frequent human-animal conflicts faced by the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

