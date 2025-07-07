Left Menu

Aryan x TMG Gaming Triumphs at BMPS 2025, Heads to Esports World Cup

The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2025 concluded with Aryan x TMG Gaming crowned champions, earning Rs. 1.25 crore and a spot at the Esports World Cup. The event, held in Delhi, showcased top Indian gaming talent and drew record crowds, highlighting the growing esports scene in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:36 IST
Aryan x TMG Gaming Triumphs at BMPS 2025, Heads to Esports World Cup
Aryan X TMG Gaming Crowned BMPS 2025 Champions; Set to Represent India at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The curtains fell with exceptional flair on the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2025, hosted at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. The final day saw jaw-dropping performances from the top 16 BGMI teams, vying for the prestigious championship title alongside a substantial Rs. 4 crore prize pool.

Aryan x TMG Gaming emerged as the triumphant champions, securing Rs. 1.25 crore and the honor of representing India at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 in Riyadh. The World Cup is set to unfold from July 8 to August 24, featuring an unprecedented $70.45 million prize pool. NONX Esports and Los Hermanos claimed second and third places, with prize money of Rs. 55 lakhs and Rs. 35 lakhs respectively.

Among individual accolades, NONXLEVII was celebrated as the tournament's MVP, demonstrating exceptional skill. Meanwhile, NINJA BOY and DRAGON OP received special recognition for their clutch performance and leadership skills respectively. The grand event drew over 10,000 enthusiasts over three days, with the finale attracting a crowd of 6,000, underscoring the exploding popularity of esports in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025