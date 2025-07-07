Aryan x TMG Gaming Triumphs at BMPS 2025, Heads to Esports World Cup

The curtains fell with exceptional flair on the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2025, hosted at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. The final day saw jaw-dropping performances from the top 16 BGMI teams, vying for the prestigious championship title alongside a substantial Rs. 4 crore prize pool.

Aryan x TMG Gaming emerged as the triumphant champions, securing Rs. 1.25 crore and the honor of representing India at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 in Riyadh. The World Cup is set to unfold from July 8 to August 24, featuring an unprecedented $70.45 million prize pool. NONX Esports and Los Hermanos claimed second and third places, with prize money of Rs. 55 lakhs and Rs. 35 lakhs respectively.

Among individual accolades, NONXLEVII was celebrated as the tournament's MVP, demonstrating exceptional skill. Meanwhile, NINJA BOY and DRAGON OP received special recognition for their clutch performance and leadership skills respectively. The grand event drew over 10,000 enthusiasts over three days, with the finale attracting a crowd of 6,000, underscoring the exploding popularity of esports in India.

