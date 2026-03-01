Left Menu

Crisis in West Asia: Modi Leads Emergency Security Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Cabinet Committee on Security to address tensions following a US-Israel attack on Iran. The meeting will discuss the safety of Indian nationals in affected regions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. MEA is in contact with Indian nationals for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in New Delhi on Sunday evening, following heightened tensions in West Asia after a US-Israel operation against Iran. This critical meeting is anticipated to cover strategies to ensure the well-being of Indians in the area.

Sources indicate that the meeting's agenda will encompass discussions about the exceedingly concerning situation for Indians residing or stranded in West Asia. Airspace restrictions in the region have created significant travel disruptions. The Indian government is heavily engaged in efforts to communicate with affected citizens, offering support through activated helplines.

In parallel developments, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed during the assault. As global reactions unfold, including protests in India and Pakistan, the Cabinet is also expected to deliberate on implications for international maritime routes such as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, an essential passage for Indian imports.

