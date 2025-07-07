Left Menu

Puravankara Limited Expands Footprint with Major Chembur Redevelopment

Puravankara Limited, a leading Indian real estate developer, has been chosen to redevelop eight residential societies in Chembur, Mumbai. This project expands their significant presence in the city's redevelopment segment, projected to deliver a gross development value of Rs 2,100 crore over 1.2 million square feet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:01 IST
Puravankara Limited Expands Footprint with Major Chembur Redevelopment
Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Limited. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major move, Puravankara Limited, one of India's leading real estate developers, has been tapped as the preferred developer for redeveloping eight residential societies in Mumbai's Chembur area. This project marks a strategic milestone for the company, unlocking over 1.2 million square feet of development potential across approximately 4 acres and estimating a gross development value of Rs 2,100 crore.

This selection follows Puravankara's successful acquisition of development rights for prime projects in other prestigious Mumbai locales, including Breach Candy, Pali Hill, and Lokhandwala. These victories underline the company's expanding presence in the city's redevelopment sector, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing urban spaces with quality and innovation. Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, voiced that winning these sought-after projects highlights the trust communities place in their brand, which is bolstered by a design-led approach and unwavering focus on quality.

Currently managing 11 projects across Mumbai and Pune, covering approximately 14 million square feet, the company is poised to make a significant impact in the western region's redevelopment scene, with an expected figure of Rs 7,700 crore coming from redevelopment efforts. Rajat Rastogi, CEO-West and Commercial Assets, expressed honor in being selected for the Chembur project, emphasizing that the endeavor further strengthens Puravankara's presence in Mumbai while celebrating their 50th anniversary. The company's success is attributed to strong execution capabilities and a focus on customer-centric and sustainable urban living developments.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025