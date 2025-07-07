Left Menu

Keystone Realtors Breaks Sales Record Amid High Demand

Keystone Realtors Ltd reported record property sales of Rs 1,068 crore in Q1 of fiscal 2025-26, a 75% YoY increase due to strong demand. The developer launched three projects with significant GDV, boosting customer collections and gaining redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:58 IST
Keystone Realtors Breaks Sales Record Amid High Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Keystone Realtors Ltd has achieved a significant milestone, reporting a record-breaking Rs 1,068 crore in property sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26, marking a 75% increase year-on-year. This surge is attributed to heightened demand in the real estate market.

Operating under the 'Rustomjee' brand, the Mumbai-based company announced in its regulatory filing that it has experienced the best ever pre-sales for the first quarter. Alongside this remarkable achievement, customer collections grew 19% to Rs 575 crore from Rs 485 crore.

In addition to launching three major projects with a projected gross development value of Rs 4,000 crore, Keystone also secured three housing society redevelopment projects, forecasting revenue generation of Rs 7,727 crore. The real estate behemoth continues to strengthen its hold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025