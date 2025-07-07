Keystone Realtors Breaks Sales Record Amid High Demand

Keystone Realtors Ltd has achieved a significant milestone, reporting a record-breaking Rs 1,068 crore in property sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26, marking a 75% increase year-on-year. This surge is attributed to heightened demand in the real estate market.

Operating under the 'Rustomjee' brand, the Mumbai-based company announced in its regulatory filing that it has experienced the best ever pre-sales for the first quarter. Alongside this remarkable achievement, customer collections grew 19% to Rs 575 crore from Rs 485 crore.

In addition to launching three major projects with a projected gross development value of Rs 4,000 crore, Keystone also secured three housing society redevelopment projects, forecasting revenue generation of Rs 7,727 crore. The real estate behemoth continues to strengthen its hold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)