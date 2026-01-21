Chiranjeevi Lights Up Davos: Telangana's Vision Shines

Actor Chiranjeevi, a notable figure in Indian cinema, made a significant appearance at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. His participation was highlighted by his collaboration with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a meeting that was both unexpected and serendipitous.

The gathering provided a platform for the unveiling of the 'Telangana Rising 2047' Vision Document. This strategic presentation at an international forum underscored Telangana's ambition and cultural significance, marking a proud moment on the global stage.

Chiranjeevi's visit to Switzerland was initially intended for a personal vacation, allowing him to spend quality time with family. However, the convergence with this significant summit offered a unique twist to his itinerary, merging personal with professional engagements.