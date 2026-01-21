Left Menu

Chiranjeevi Lights Up Davos: Telangana's Vision Shines

Actor Chiranjeevi attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, joining Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. Together, they showcased the 'Telangana Rising 2047' Vision Document, symbolizing the state's progress on an international stage. Chiranjeevi was on a personal vacation, which coincided with this key event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Chiranjeevi, a notable figure in Indian cinema, made a significant appearance at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. His participation was highlighted by his collaboration with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a meeting that was both unexpected and serendipitous.

The gathering provided a platform for the unveiling of the 'Telangana Rising 2047' Vision Document. This strategic presentation at an international forum underscored Telangana's ambition and cultural significance, marking a proud moment on the global stage.

Chiranjeevi's visit to Switzerland was initially intended for a personal vacation, allowing him to spend quality time with family. However, the convergence with this significant summit offered a unique twist to his itinerary, merging personal with professional engagements.

