Banking Sector to Halt Operations in Nationwide Strike

Bank employees, led by Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, announced they will join a nationwide strike on July 9, protesting the central government's economic and labor policies. Insurance sectors also plan to participate, expecting over 15 crore workers from various industries to support the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:11 IST
Banking Sector to Halt Operations in Nationwide Strike
On Monday, an association representing bank employees announced that the banking sector would participate in a nationwide strike scheduled for July 9. The central trade unions have called this strike in response to the Centre's current economic policies.

The Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated with the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), confirmed that their unions, including AIBOA and BEFI, would join this demonstration alongside their peers from the insurance sector.

The strike aims to be comprehensive across the banking and financial sectors, with participation anticipated from over 15 crore workers across all industries. The action serves to protest the government's perceived pro-corporate economic reforms and anti-labor policies.

