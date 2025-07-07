Pioneering Cardiac Procedure in Tirunelveli: A New Era in Heart Care

In a groundbreaking medical procedure, a 58-year-old diabetic man experiencing critical heart problems was treated successfully with a high-risk angioplasty at Kauvery Hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

This intricate procedure, led by Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. R Srinivasan, involved the use of advanced Orbital Atherectomy technology to address multiple severe blockages in the patient's heart arteries. The patient's initial critical condition, marked by a major heart attack, low pulse, and blood pressure, necessitated immediate intervention, including the temporary implantation of a pacemaker and a subsequent coronary angiogram.

Faced with the impossibility of a traditional bypass surgery due to the high risk involved and poor condition of blood vessels, the medical team opted for this innovative approach. The Orbital Atherectomy device employed in the procedure spins a diamond-coated burr at 120,000 rotations per minute, precisely grinding down hard calcium deposits in the arteries to microscopic particles. This rarely performed angioplasty, guided by state-of-the-art imaging such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), was executed with precision, resulting in the patient's rapid recovery and discharge.

Dr. Lakshmanan, Medical Administrator, affirmed the meticulous execution of the procedure, emphasizing that such complex cardiac treatments are now accessible locally, eliminating the need for patients to seek care in larger cities.

