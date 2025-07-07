Left Menu

Manish Bajoria Takes Helm as BigBasket's New CFO

BigBasket, owned by the Tata Group, has appointed Manish Bajoria as Chief Financial Officer. Bajoria, with 20 years of experience, will oversee the company's financial operations and strategic planning. Previously, he served as CFO at Vini Cosmetics and held leadership roles at Amazon and Hindustan Unilever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:53 IST
BigBasket, a key player in the online grocery market, has announced the appointment of Manish Bajoria as its new Chief Financial Officer. The company, part of the Tata Group, expects Bajoria to lead its financial strategies during its next growth phase.

With an impressive 20-year track record in strategic finance and digital transformation, Bajoria has previously held prominent roles at major companies like Vini Cosmetics, Amazon, and Hindustan Unilever. His experience positions him as a valuable asset for BigBasket's future development.

Bajoria, a Chartered Accountant, began his professional journey at Tata Steel and is now set to influence BigBasket's financial direction and innovation strategy, the company stated in a recent release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

