Delhi's Smart Card Revolution Enhances Commute for Women and Transgender Travelers

Delhi Transport Corporation is introducing smart cards under the National Common Mobility Card framework to enhance commute transparency for women and transgender travelers, replacing the existing 'pink ticket' system. The initiative marks a significant step towards digitization and reducing corruption in public transportation fare collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:32 IST
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is advancing fare digitization and travel transparency for women and transgender commuters with a new initiative. DTC has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) to banks and financial institutions to facilitate the launch of smart cards under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework.

Empaneled banks will be tasked with enabling travel through these smart cards, which can be used across all public transport systems in the capital. This initiative aims to replace the current 'pink ticket' system, which exclusively offers women free bus travel.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted in her Budget Day address the pitfalls of the previous paper ticket system, labeling it as a corruption hotspot. The new digital approach, she claims, will offer women a more secure and reliable way to access their travel privileges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

