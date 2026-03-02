Left Menu

Delhi's Pink Saheli Cards Revolutionize Women's Travel

The Delhi government introduces the 'Pink Saheli' cards offering women and transgender individuals free public transport, enhancing accessibility and safety. Launched by President Murmu, the cards integrate with existing systems, replacing paper tickets and making travel easier and more cost-effective throughout Delhi's transport network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is paving the way for seamless public transportation with the introduction of the 'Pink Saheli' cards. Launched recently, these smart cards offer free travel for women and transgender individuals on buses and easy access to multiple city transport systems.

With around 50 dedicated centres, including district and sub-divisional magistrates' offices and select Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) locations, the process promises convenience for all eligible residents. The card links users' mobile numbers and Aadhaar for age, gender, and residency verification, ensuring only rightful beneficiaries enjoy its perks.

In addition to free DTC bus travel, the card can be used on paid public services such as the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), promoting a unified, technology-driven commute. As a safety and accessibility upgrade from paper tickets, the initiative also secures digital travel records and fosters improved revenue transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

