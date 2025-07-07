Ramaphosa Urges BRICS to Embrace Equitable Growth and Human-Centered AI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on BRICS member states to reaffirm their commitment to inclusive multilateralism, equitable economic growth, and technological advancement grounded in shared human values, during his address at the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The summit marked a pivotal moment for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), which now includes newly admitted members, expanding its representation to nearly half of the global population and accounting for more than one-third of global GDP. President Ramaphosa emphasised that this enlarged grouping bears a profound responsibility to reshape the international order into one that is more just, balanced, and democratic.

BRICS Expansion and Global South Cooperation

President Ramaphosa praised the BRICS Outreach and BRICS Plus initiatives, describing them as essential platforms for expanding diplomatic and economic ties with the Global South and other emerging economies. He commended Brazil’s leadership of the summit, noting that the country had correctly identified BRICS as a crucial engine for solving the world’s interconnected crises.

"Brazil has rightly recognised the potential of BRICS as a platform for developing the solutions the world so urgently needs,” he said. “It is our collective duty to use this platform to foster a multipolar world order that upholds the principles of equity and inclusion.”

A Vision for Financial Integration and Reform

A highlight of the summit was the proposal to establish a BRICS New Investment Platform, aimed at enhancing cross-border financial flows, reducing transaction costs, and ensuring financial efficiency, transparency, and inclusiveness. President Ramaphosa welcomed the initiative, stressing the need for risk mitigation mechanisms to be integrated into its design.

He noted that the platform could significantly accelerate investment in infrastructure, energy, technology, and sustainable development across BRICS nations. “This is where the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) plays a key role,” he said, while also commending NDB President Dilma Rousseff for her leadership and strategic vision.

Trade Resilience in an Era of Uncertainty

Given global geopolitical tensions and increasing trade protectionism, Ramaphosa urged fellow BRICS nations to fortify intra-BRICS trade and investment partnerships. He stressed the importance of a rules-based multilateral trading system, as embodied by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and called on BRICS members to collectively defend it.

He further endorsed the review and update of the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2030, noting that an adaptive and forward-looking approach is critical to ensure long-term economic resilience.

Responsible Innovation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Turning to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and artificial intelligence (AI), President Ramaphosa acknowledged that technology is reshaping societies at an unprecedented rate. However, he cautioned that unchecked innovation could deepen global inequality.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution has ushered in a new era in the lives of all people,” he said. “It requires that we adopt inclusive, society-wide strategies and that global institutions be strengthened to ensure fair participation.”

He welcomed the UN-endorsed political principles on AI, which provide a framework for a value-driven, internationally harmonised approach to AI governance. The President emphasized the importance of embedding ethical principles into global AI development — a message echoed by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

South Africa’s Leadership in Global AI Governance

Highlighting South Africa’s G20 Presidency, Ramaphosa announced the formation of a Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance, and Innovation for Sustainable Development. This task force aims to close the governance gaps around emerging technologies and ensure that AI becomes a tool for inclusive and sustainable development.

“AI is transforming sectors from agriculture and education to financial systems and national security. The choices we make now will determine whether AI becomes a tool for equity or a catalyst for greater inequality,” he warned.

Looking Ahead: Technology with Humanity

In closing, President Ramaphosa urged BRICS countries to unite in promoting technology with humanity. He called for stronger cooperation not just in trade and investment, but also in developing regulatory frameworks that protect human dignity, digital rights, and economic sovereignty.

“As we look ahead, we need to commit to multilateralism with equity, to economic growth with inclusion, and to technology with humanity,” he said. “Artificial intelligence must serve all of humanity—not just a select few billionaires.”

His remarks drew wide support among fellow BRICS leaders, underscoring the bloc’s shared aspiration to be a voice for the Global South, a catalyst for sustainable innovation, and a platform for equitable global governance.