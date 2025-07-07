Pioneering Success: Advanced BMT and Precision Radiation Therapy Give New Hope in Chennai

In a groundbreaking development for oncology, Kauvery Cancer Institute at Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, has executed a successful Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) enhanced by an advanced radiation therapy called Total Marrow and Lymphoid Irradiation (TMLI). This procedure brought renewed hope to a 29-year-old woman with relapsed Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), marking a significant milestone in cancer care.

After the patient was diagnosed with leukemia relapse post previous treatments, she underwent two cycles of immunotherapy and targeted therapy. Her medical team recommended transitioning to a bone marrow transplant, utilizing her sister as the genetic match. To boost her likelihood of long-term remission while reducing adverse effects, the team employed TMLI - a sophisticated radiation technique scarcely available in India. Unlike conventional total body radiation, TMLI focuses exclusively on the bone marrow and lymphoid tissues, crucial in the development of blood cancers like ALL, while preserving essential organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver. This strategic targeting cuts down on complications and increases treatment resilience, particularly in younger patients.

Dr. A N Vaidhyswaran, Director and Senior Consultant in Radiation Oncology, highlighted the significance, stating, "TMLI represents the next generation of radiation therapy. By integrating advanced imaging, VMAT-based planning, and daily image-guided delivery, we achieved sub-millimeter precision in radiation dosing, optimizing disease attenuation while safeguarding healthy tissues." Dr. Arshad Raja, Consultant in Haemato-Oncology, described the case as high-risk yet highly rewarding, noting the combination of immunotherapy, precision radiation, and matched sibling donor transplant. The procedure used stem cells from the patient's sister, culminating in an exceptional tolerance with minimal complications and early signs of engraftment, a crucial indicator of transplant success.

Further evaluations revealed Complete chimerism in blood samples, indicating 100% donor-derived cells in examined compartments. Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, affirmed, "Our mission is to make advanced cancer treatments accessible to patients in India. This case exemplifies the power of personalized, precision medicine and our dedication to upholding global care standards in Chennai."

