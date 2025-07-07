Left Menu

Travel Food Services' IPO Cruise Lands Early on Subscription Runway

Travel Food Services Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) saw a 10% subscription on its first bidding day. The IPO, primarily an offer for sale, aims to raise Rs 2,000 crore, supported by anchor investors with Rs 600 crore. The company operates QSRs and lounges, mainly across airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:10 IST
Travel Food Services' IPO Cruise Lands Early on Subscription Runway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Travel Food Services Ltd's initial public offer opened to a modest start, receiving a 10% subscription rate on its first day, according to National Stock Exchange data.

The IPO attracted bids for 1,390,766 shares out of the total 13,412,842 shares available. Retail investors subscribed 14%, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors secured 7% and 6% of their designated portions, respectively.

The issue, set between Rs 1,045 and Rs 1,100 per share, will conclude on July 9. Its proceeds are fully allocated to the selling shareholder, as the IPO serves as an offer for sale by the Kapur Family Trust.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025