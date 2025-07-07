Khetika's Fresh Funding: Boosting Clean-Label Food Revolution
Khetika, a clean-label food startup from Mumbai, has successfully raised USD 18 million to expand its operations and enhance its brand positioning. The investment round saw participation from Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital, among others. Khetika aims to scale up significantly in the coming years.
On Monday, the Mumbai-based clean-label food startup, Khetika, announced it has secured USD 18 million in a fresh funding round from a group of investors, including Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital.
The newly raised capital is set to propel the company's growth, focusing on brand building and operational expansion, in a bid to make preservative-free food increasingly accessible across Indian households.
Co-founder and CEO, Prithwi Singh, highlighted the company's strategic approach of sourcing directly from farmers, which distinguishes its product offering in a market worried by adulteration and chemical use.
