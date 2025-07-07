Khetika's Fresh Funding: Boosting Clean-Label Food Revolution

On Monday, the Mumbai-based clean-label food startup, Khetika, announced it has secured USD 18 million in a fresh funding round from a group of investors, including Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital.

The newly raised capital is set to propel the company's growth, focusing on brand building and operational expansion, in a bid to make preservative-free food increasingly accessible across Indian households.

Co-founder and CEO, Prithwi Singh, highlighted the company's strategic approach of sourcing directly from farmers, which distinguishes its product offering in a market worried by adulteration and chemical use.

(With inputs from agencies.)