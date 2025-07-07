Left Menu

Castrol India Appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan as New CFO to Lead Financial Strategy

Castrol India has named Mrinalini Srinivasan as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 28. She succeeds Deepesh Baxi, and brings over 17 years of experience from P&G India. Srinivasan will play a critical role in guiding Castrol India's financial strategy and ensuring a seamless transition in leadership.

In a strategic move, Castrol India has appointed Mrinalini Srinivasan as its new Chief Financial Officer, starting from July 28. She steps in following Deepesh Baxi's departure in March 2025 as he opted for other career avenues. Srinivasan's extensive background at P&G India, extending over 17 years with several leadership roles, equips her for this crucial position.

Srinivasan will be at the helm of Castrol India's financial operations, becoming an integral part of the leadership team. Managing Director Kedar Lele highlighted her expertise in maneuvering complex business environments and fostering team alignment as significant assets for the company.

To ensure a seamless transition, Srinivasan will collaborate closely with interim CFO Vishal Thakkar through August. The board, led by Chairman Rakesh Makhija, expressed confidence in Srinivasan's balanced approach as the company aims to fortify its foundations and emphasize sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

