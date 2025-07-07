Tesla's Future in Peril as Musk Launches 'America Party'

Elon Musk's controversial political maneuvers have once again rattled Tesla investors, with shares tumbling nearly 7% in premarket trading. This decline follows Musk's announcement of the 'America Party', stirring apprehensions about his dedication to Tesla at a time when the company is grappling with falling sales and increasing market competition.

The brewing discord between Musk and former U.S. President Donald Trump has only exacerbated concerns, particularly around potential impacts on federal subsidies critical to Musk's ventures. Elon Musk's political entanglements seem to overshadow his business obligations, worrying investors about the potential diversion of his attention from Tesla's pressing challenges.

Analysts and shareholders express frustration over Musk's persistence in political engagement, fearing it may destabilize Tesla's future. Despite previous assurances of limiting political pursuits, Musk's current endeavors compel the Tesla board to rethink their oversight strategy, though decisive action remains absent.

