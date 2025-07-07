Jaguar Land Rover Faces Decline Amid Strategic Transition

Jaguar Land Rover announced on Monday that there was an 11% decline in its dealer dispatches for the first quarter ending June 30, totaling 87,286 units. The British automaker attributed the drop to reduced wholesale volumes in major markets such as North America, Europe, and the UK, with declines of 12%, 14%, and 25%, respectively.

The company stated the UK market was particularly affected due to the strategic cessation of legacy Jaguar models. Retail sales for the April-June period this year stood at 94,420 units, representing a 15% dip compared to the same timeframe last year.

Jaguar Land Rover attributed these figures to a planned reduction in legacy Jaguar model productions ahead of the new Jaguar release. Additionally, shipments to the US were paused due to new import tariffs introduced in April 2025. Amidst these developments, Tata Motors shares stayed stable, closing at 688.85 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)