Bihar's Rail Renaissance: Major Infrastructure Boost Unveiled

On Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed a significant investment of Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for enhancing rail infrastructure in Bihar, as set out in the Union Budget.

The announcement was made during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for a new level crossing in Samastipur, with several upgraded amenities also inaugurated at the Karpoori Gram railway station.

Vaishnaw highlighted future plans, including new Amrit Bharat trains and infrastructure projects, promising to improve connectivity and digital infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)