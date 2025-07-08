Left Menu

Tariffs and Trade: Trump's Tumultuous Trade Deal Tactics

President Trump's varied approach to international tariffs saw him announce sweeping levies later postponed to ease market fears and facilitate negotiations. Deals with Vietnam and the UK were reached but sparing details were provided. China's agreement remains tentative as trade tolls shift amidst ongoing protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:52 IST
In a dramatic strategic move, President Donald Trump initially announced expansive tariffs on global products, only to suspend the bulk shortly after, setting the stage for a 90-day negotiation window to forge new trade deals.

Noteworthy accords emerged with the UK and Vietnam, though specifics were scant, prolonging uncertainty. The UK's perceived steel and aluminum tariff relief was delayed, while Vietnam faces new levies.

Meanwhile, the uneasy truce with China hinted at reduced tariffs and potential agreements. However, ambiguities persist, as nations navigate fluctuating tariffs under Trump's unpredictable economic strategy.

