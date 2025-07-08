Tariffs and Trade: Trump's Tumultuous Trade Deal Tactics

In a dramatic strategic move, President Donald Trump initially announced expansive tariffs on global products, only to suspend the bulk shortly after, setting the stage for a 90-day negotiation window to forge new trade deals.

Noteworthy accords emerged with the UK and Vietnam, though specifics were scant, prolonging uncertainty. The UK's perceived steel and aluminum tariff relief was delayed, while Vietnam faces new levies.

Meanwhile, the uneasy truce with China hinted at reduced tariffs and potential agreements. However, ambiguities persist, as nations navigate fluctuating tariffs under Trump's unpredictable economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)