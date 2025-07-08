Indian Markets Waver Amid Trump Tariff Uncertainty and Global Earnings Focus

Indian stock markets felt the strain on Tuesday, reacting to US President Donald Trump's latest tariff measures. However, investors displayed a cautious 'wait and watch' stance, seeking clarity on the unfolding developments. The Nifty 50 index witnessed a dip of 33.45 points, or 0.13%, opening at 25,427.85, while the BSE Sensex recorded a slight drop as well, beginning the session at 83,387.03, a decrease of 55.47 points or 0.07%.

Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market Expert, indicated to ANI that tariffs were prominent as expected, but the market's reaction was measured, lacking the panic seen earlier in April. He noted a notable shift in market resilience over the past 90 days, with investors focusing less on Trump's policy ambiguities. The notable development was the postponement of the tariff deadline from July 9th to August 1st, granting more negotiation time for the 14 countries affected.

Market experts also pointed out the expected announcements of mini deals between India and the European Union. The urgency has diminished somewhat with the extension of the tariff deadline. Broader markets displayed a mixed bag, with Nifty 100 slightly down, but Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap edging up slightly. Sectoral indices showed varied outcomes; Nifty FMCG, IT, and Consumer Durables trended downwards, whereas Media, Metals, Auto, Pharma, and PSU Bank experienced gains.

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, remarked on the Nifty's flat closure, underlining a technical indecisive phase with support and resistance levels being closely monitored. In the earnings landscape, companies like 5paisa Capital and Delta Industrial Resources are set to release their Q1 results, adding another layer of anticipation to investor sentiments.

Asian markets exhibited diverse trends, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising by 0.31%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng increasing by over 1%, South Korea's KOSPI climbing 1.17%, though Taiwan's Weighted Index fell by 0.63%. As eyes turn to the upcoming earnings season, the outcomes from significant software firms scheduled for July 10 will be crucial in guiding the market trajectory in the short term.