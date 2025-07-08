Kerala's Private Bus Strike Creates Commuter Chaos

Kerala commuters faced significant disruptions on Tuesday as private buses remained off the roads in most districts, part of a token strike by bus owners pressing long-standing demands. The strike thwarted daily movement, heavily dependent on private and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses.

With private buses scarce, commuters turned to alternatives such as state-run buses, autorickshaws, online taxis, and personal vehicles. However, within Thiruvananthapuram city limits, some private buses were operational, albeit in lower numbers.

KSRTC preemptively increased its services, focusing on vital routes serving hospitals and railway stations. The strike was actioned after negotiations with transport authorities failed. If demands are unmet, private bus owners threaten an indefinite strike from July 22, seeking changes in student concession rates, permit renewal processes, and limited-stop bus service directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)