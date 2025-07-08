Delhi Airport Ascends to 9th Busiest Globally in 2024

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport ascended to the 9th position in the ranking of the world's busiest airports for 2024, amid a significant surge in global passenger traffic. The airport handled over 77 million passengers last year, marking a notable jump from its 10th place in 2023.

The Airports Council International (ACI) report underscores the resurgence of the aviation sector, as global passenger traffic soared past 9.4 billion, surpassing both 2023 and pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Dominating the list is Atlanta airport, managing more than 108 million passengers, followed by Dubai and Dallas/Fort Worth airports.

The rankings, revealing the dominance of US airports in the top 20, highlight the robust recovery of air travel. Besides Delhi, notable climbers include Shanghai Pudong, reaching the 10th spot globally. Additionally, Delhi airport showed a commendable rise in aircraft movements, now ranked 15th globally for 2024.

