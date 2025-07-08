Titan Company Shines in First Quarter with Robust Growth Across Segments

Titan Company has announced a robust 20% growth in its consumer business sectors for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as per a recent regulatory filing.

Despite fluctuations in gold prices affecting consumer trends, Titan's domestic jewellery operations rose by 18%. Notably, the Akshaya Tritiya period fueled activity, although the subsequent gold price surge led to a temporary dip in purchases.

Adding to its success, the company recorded a 23% rise in its watches segment, buoyed by Sonata's revamped offerings. Its international business also thrived, with Tanishq nearly doubling its presence in the US market.

