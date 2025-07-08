Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Thanjavur Road

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of four family members and injured three others on the Thanjavur–Kumbakonam Road. The collision occurred between a car and a mini truck early Tuesday morning when the vehicle carrying S Kumar and his family was en route to the Brihadeeswara Temple.

The crash took place near Kurungalur on the Vikravandi-Thanjavur Highway. According to police reports, the truck, loaded with paddy bags, mistakenly entered the wrong lane, giving the car driver no chance to avoid the collision. Authorities reported that the impact killed Kumar instantly.

Kumar's wife Jaya, daughter Durga, and granddaughter Neelaveni Surya later succumbed to their injuries. Three others, including the minivan driver, are receiving treatment. Thanjavur Taluk Police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

