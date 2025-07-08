Left Menu

India Grapples with Aviation Safety After Air India Crash

Following a tragic Air India accident in Ahmedabad, India focuses on enhancing aviation safety. A Parliamentary Committee led by MP Sanjay Jha will review the issue with key stakeholders to address safety lapses. The incident highlights challenges of rapid sector growth outpacing safety infrastructure upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:59 IST
India Grapples with Aviation Safety After Air India Crash
Forensic teams at the Air India Crash site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Naveen Kapoor - In the aftermath of the tragic Air India crash at Ahmedabad Airport, aviation safety has emerged as a critical concern in India. Authorities are urgently reviewing safety protocols following the accident that resulted in fatalities and injuries.

A meeting has been scheduled by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to address these issues. Chaired by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, the committee will assess the current safety protocols, examining the recent wave of incidents involving various airlines and airports.

The session will include representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India, and executives from major airlines. The agenda is to review policies and propose reforms to avert future accidents.

Multiple incidents, such as emergency landings and other technical issues, have highlighted lapses, prompting scrutiny from international bodies. The DGCA has begun audits to ensure compliance with global safety standards.

The government has announced significant investment in airport infrastructure to support the sector's growth while emphasizing safety. The high-level meeting aims to restore passenger confidence and strengthen oversight in India's aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025