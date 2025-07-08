India Grapples with Aviation Safety After Air India Crash

By Naveen Kapoor - In the aftermath of the tragic Air India crash at Ahmedabad Airport, aviation safety has emerged as a critical concern in India. Authorities are urgently reviewing safety protocols following the accident that resulted in fatalities and injuries.

A meeting has been scheduled by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to address these issues. Chaired by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, the committee will assess the current safety protocols, examining the recent wave of incidents involving various airlines and airports.

The session will include representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India, and executives from major airlines. The agenda is to review policies and propose reforms to avert future accidents.

Multiple incidents, such as emergency landings and other technical issues, have highlighted lapses, prompting scrutiny from international bodies. The DGCA has begun audits to ensure compliance with global safety standards.

The government has announced significant investment in airport infrastructure to support the sector's growth while emphasizing safety. The high-level meeting aims to restore passenger confidence and strengthen oversight in India's aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)