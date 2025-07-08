Left Menu

Thali Prices Surge Amidst Rising Tomato Costs, Report Reveals

A recent report highlights a rise in the prices of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis due to increased tomato and potato costs. The monthly 'Roti, Rice, Rate' report by Crisil attributes this to reduced tomato arrivals. Despite a drop in costs compared to last year, further price hikes are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:31 IST
Thali Prices Surge Amidst Rising Tomato Costs, Report Reveals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The cost of a typical thali meal has surged as prices for key ingredients like tomatoes and potatoes continue to climb, according to a new report.

The 'Roti, Rice, Rate' report by Crisil indicates that a decline in tomato arrivals resulted in a price hike which in turn boosted thali costs by up to 4 per cent in June.

Experts warn that prices may continue to rise due to seasonal factors, despite an on-year cost decline attributed to high base values from the previous year.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025