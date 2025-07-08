Thali Prices Surge Amidst Rising Tomato Costs, Report Reveals

The cost of a typical thali meal has surged as prices for key ingredients like tomatoes and potatoes continue to climb, according to a new report.

The 'Roti, Rice, Rate' report by Crisil indicates that a decline in tomato arrivals resulted in a price hike which in turn boosted thali costs by up to 4 per cent in June.

Experts warn that prices may continue to rise due to seasonal factors, despite an on-year cost decline attributed to high base values from the previous year.