Mizoram's Livestock Crisis: African Swine Fever Costs Rs 960 Crore

Mizoram has lost Rs 960 crore due to African Swine Fever, which killed over 71,000 pigs. The virus severely impacted the livestock sector and affected 8,966 families since March 2021. Policy changes now allow compensation for dead pigs, with over Rs 30 crore disbursed to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:05 IST
Mizoram's Livestock Crisis: African Swine Fever Costs Rs 960 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram has incurred financial losses amounting to Rs 960 crore following a persistent outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF), which has claimed the lives of over 71,000 pigs, according to the state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga.

The virus, which severely impacted the livestock sector, has been present since March 2021 and has affected 8,966 families with a total of 71,912 pigs lost. To prevent further spread of the disease, 52,979 pigs were culled.

In a notable policy change aimed at supporting local pig rearers, Chief Minister Lalduhoma's administration declared ASF a 'state-specific disaster' in 2024, facilitating compensation for pig deaths. To date, compensation totaling over Rs 30 crore has been distributed, with ex gratia assistance of Rs 4,000 per deceased pig.

(With inputs from agencies.)

