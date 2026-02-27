Mizoram's Livestock Crisis: African Swine Fever Costs Rs 960 Crore

Mizoram has incurred financial losses amounting to Rs 960 crore following a persistent outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF), which has claimed the lives of over 71,000 pigs, according to the state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga.

The virus, which severely impacted the livestock sector, has been present since March 2021 and has affected 8,966 families with a total of 71,912 pigs lost. To prevent further spread of the disease, 52,979 pigs were culled.

In a notable policy change aimed at supporting local pig rearers, Chief Minister Lalduhoma's administration declared ASF a 'state-specific disaster' in 2024, facilitating compensation for pig deaths. To date, compensation totaling over Rs 30 crore has been distributed, with ex gratia assistance of Rs 4,000 per deceased pig.

