Andhra Pradesh Appeals for Full Central Funding for Mango Procurement

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has requested the central government to fully fund the Rs 260 crore needed for procuring 6.5 lakh tonnes of 'totapuri' mangoes under the Market Intervention Scheme. This request aims to counter the sharp drop in local mango prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is seeking full central government support to finance the procurement of 'totapuri' mangoes under the Market Intervention Scheme. Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has submitted a request to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for Rs 260 crore.

The state plans to buy 6.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes at a support price of Rs 12 per kg, with traders currently offering Rs 8 per kg. The remaining cost is split equally between the state and central government.

The Minister's appeal comes amid declining prices, which have fallen to Rs 4 per kg, significantly below the production cost. The reduced prices are a result of high production volumes and stockpiles. The Civil Aviation Minister also attended the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

