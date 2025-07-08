Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Israeli Military Sites

In a rare acknowledgment, an Israeli military official revealed Tuesday that Iranian air strikes last month hit several Israeli military sites. This disclosure marks the first public confirmation of such incidents.

The official, preferring to remain unnamed under military briefing protocols, stated that the strikes impacted 'very few' locations, which have since remained operational. However, further specifics about affected sites or damage severity were withheld.

The air strikes appeared to be a retaliation against Israel's prior offensive against Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The attacks prompted a conflict that saw densely populated areas like Tel Aviv and Haifa in Israel and Tehran in Iran hit, resulting in numerous casualties. Both sides suffered losses before agreeing to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on June 24.