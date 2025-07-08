TNPA Launches R120M Vessel 'Yarona' to Boost Cape Town Port Operations

In a landmark moment for South Africa’s maritime infrastructure, the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) officially launched a R120 million multi-purpose vessel, named ‘Yarona’, into service at the Port of Cape Town. This state-of-the-art vessel, constructed by Damen Shipyards Cape Town, is set to play a pivotal role in supporting port operations, enhancing marine environmental management, and strengthening TNPA’s overall operational capacity.

The launch of Yarona marks a major achievement under TNPA’s Marine Fleet Renewal Programme, an initiative aimed at modernising and expanding South Africa’s marine fleet to meet the evolving demands of the country’s commercial seaports.

A Vessel Built in Africa, for Africa

Crafted over a 14-month period in Cape Town, the 19.05-metre long and 8.36-metre wide vessel boasts a fully welded steel hull and superstructure, designed to withstand the demanding conditions of harbour operations. The vessel combines resilience, versatility, and innovation in a single platform—making it a multi-functional workhorse for the port’s maritime activities.

Sefale Montsi, Director of Damen Shipyards Cape Town, highlighted the significance of the project for South African industrial development. “Our ability to deliver this vessel is testament to our mission of building vessels in Africa for Africa. This project embodies localisation, skills development, and inclusive economic participation.”

The vessel’s construction led to the creation of 18 jobs for members of the local community, with a focus on youth and previously disadvantaged groups. Women also played a prominent role in the project’s execution, reinforcing national goals of inclusive economic transformation.

‘Yarona’ — A Symbol of Ownership and Pride

The vessel was christened ‘Yarona’, a Setswana word meaning ‘Ours’, chosen by a TNPA employee through an internal naming competition. The name reflects collective ownership, community engagement, and the strategic vision of TNPA to place South Africans at the heart of its infrastructure development.

In accordance with maritime tradition, a christening ceremony was held at Damen Shipyards to launch Yarona, a rite believed to bestow good fortune and safe passage on new marine vessels and their crews. The event was attended by senior Transnet leadership, stakeholders, employees, and maritime professionals.

Enhanced Capabilities for Port and Environmental Operations

The multi-purpose vessel is engineered for a wide range of operational roles, including:

Debris removal and navigation hazard mitigation

Quay-wall repairs and minor infrastructure maintenance

Maintenance dredging to ensure navigable depths

Fender replacements and marine equipment upkeep

Pollution control and oil spill response

Lighthouse maintenance within TNPA’s jurisdiction

The deployment of Yarona will enable faster, safer, and more effective responses to operational and environmental incidents at the port. These capabilities align with TNPA’s broader commitment to marine environmental stewardship and safe port operations.

Support for Economic and Industrial Growth

Speaking at the ceremony, Solly Letsoalo, Transnet Group Chief Operating Officer, underlined the vessel’s significance to the company’s Reinvent for Growth Strategy. “At the core of our strategy is infrastructure-led growth. Yarona is a symbol of our promise to deliver reliable, modern, and fit-for-purpose equipment that strengthens our ports and supports national development.”

Letsoalo also emphasized the importance of meeting customer needs and delivering operational excellence, reinforcing the role of maritime infrastructure in driving South Africa’s economic competitiveness.

Crew Expansion and Job Creation

With Yarona’s deployment, three new crew members will be recruited by TNPA to operate the vessel, in addition to two existing crew from its predecessor, thereby creating fresh employment opportunities in the maritime sector.

The vessel’s addition to the Cape Town marine fleet is expected to significantly enhance TNPA’s response readiness, reduce downtime during maintenance activities, and contribute to cleaner and safer harbour waters—benefitting both commercial port users and the surrounding marine ecosystem.

A Blueprint for Maritime Innovation

The launch of Yarona not only strengthens port operations at Cape Town but also serves as a model for homegrown maritime innovation. By blending local shipbuilding expertise, government-backed infrastructure investment, and inclusive job creation, TNPA has demonstrated how public entities can drive industrialisation and sustainability simultaneously.

As Yarona sets sail, it carries with it the aspirations of a country that is building the future of maritime infrastructure—locally, sustainably, and inclusively.