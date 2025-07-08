Nationwide Strike: Workers Demand Action Against New Labour Codes

A nationwide strike, anticipated to disrupt critical services such as banking, postal, and mining, is set for Wednesday. Over 25 crore workers, organized by central and sectoral trade unions, will protest against new labour codes and privatization policies.

The strikers, backed by groups like the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, are demanding increased minimum wages, a return to the old pension scheme, and support for farmers. Meanwhile, the RSS-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh views the strike as politically motivated and will abstain.

Despite potential disruptions in essential services, union leaders like A R Sindhu of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions claim the protest is a unified effort to consolidate worker and farmer movements. These actions echo previous collaborations during farmers' protests, aiming for significant policy shifts.