Hanuman Beniwal Leads Convoy in Support of Farmers' Protest

On Tuesday evening, Hanuman Beniwal, the Nagaur MP and RLP convener, made a resolute move by leading a convoy comprising over 200 vehicles towards Jaipur. This action was taken in a bid to support and amplify the ongoing farmers' protest.

Earlier that day, Beniwal actively participated in the protest, which has now entered its eighth day at Riyanbadi, Nagaur. The protest aims to address several pressing agricultural concerns, including pending crop insurance payments, regulation on gravel mining activities, and the rescission of police cases filed against farmers due to past protests.

Despite an ultimatum issued to the administration to address these demands by 4 pm, the absence of any official response prompted Beniwal to move ahead towards the Nagaur-Ajmer highway. Anticipating this move, the police had strategically set up barricades at Padukalan near the highway and deployed a significant force, which led the convoy to alter its route and head towards Jaipur.

