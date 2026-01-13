Left Menu

Hanuman Beniwal Leads Convoy in Support of Farmers' Protest

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal spearheaded a convoy towards Jaipur in solidarity with the farmers' protest. After demands concerning crop insurance and other issues went unmet, Beniwal gave an ultimatum but proceeded when no response was received. Police set up barricades to intercept the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:44 IST
Hanuman Beniwal Leads Convoy in Support of Farmers' Protest
Hanuman Beniwal
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday evening, Hanuman Beniwal, the Nagaur MP and RLP convener, made a resolute move by leading a convoy comprising over 200 vehicles towards Jaipur. This action was taken in a bid to support and amplify the ongoing farmers' protest.

Earlier that day, Beniwal actively participated in the protest, which has now entered its eighth day at Riyanbadi, Nagaur. The protest aims to address several pressing agricultural concerns, including pending crop insurance payments, regulation on gravel mining activities, and the rescission of police cases filed against farmers due to past protests.

Despite an ultimatum issued to the administration to address these demands by 4 pm, the absence of any official response prompted Beniwal to move ahead towards the Nagaur-Ajmer highway. Anticipating this move, the police had strategically set up barricades at Padukalan near the highway and deployed a significant force, which led the convoy to alter its route and head towards Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

 Global
2
Dangerous Trend: Fatal Crashes Linked to Illegally Imported Airbags

Dangerous Trend: Fatal Crashes Linked to Illegally Imported Airbags

 United States
3
Record U.S. Budget Deficit: December Trends and Insights

Record U.S. Budget Deficit: December Trends and Insights

 United States
4
U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026