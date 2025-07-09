Left Menu

India-Brazil Forge Stronger Ties with $20 Billion Trade Target

India and Brazil aim to double their bilateral trade to $20 billion annually over five years. Six agreements in energy, agriculture, and counter-terrorism bolster their cooperation. Leaders Modi and Lula emphasize zero tolerance for terrorism, and aim to facilitate people-to-people contacts, especially focusing on tourism, sports, and business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:17 IST
India-Brazil Forge Stronger Ties with $20 Billion Trade Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

India and Brazil set a goal to nearly double their annual bilateral trade to USD 20 billion in the next five years, with six new agreements inked across sectors like energy and agriculture. This development was announced following discussions between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

During the talks, both leaders underscored their joint stance against terrorism, emphasizing zero tolerance and a rejection of double standards. The agreements include a pact to combat international terrorism and organized crime, alongside memorandums on renewable energy, digital transformation, and agricultural research.

Prime Minister Modi, after attending the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, expressed aspiration for enhanced emotional and cultural ties akin to Brazil's vibrant carnival. He highlighted the importance of people-to-people connections, stressing ease of interactions for tourists, students, and businesses, while acknowledging the strategic partnership's significance in global diplomacy.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025